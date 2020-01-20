Drake has been teasing fans with new music for a long time now but in typical Drake fashion, he is making sure most information stays under wraps. The Canadian artist is one of the biggest acts in the entire world and in 2019, he didn't release a project although he did come through with some singles here and there.

Just yesterday, Drake took to Instagram where he flexed some of his poetic prowess as a way to get fans excited about what he might be writing. As you can see, Drake came through with some interesting bars and rhyme schemes that will surely have fans demanding a project in the near future. Unfortunately, these bars didn't come with some sort of announcement, such as a release date.

"Psychic readings, Corporate meetings, Power lunches, Private funding,100 push ups 100 crunches, Final touches, Lemon squeezes, Island breezes, Press releases, Moving speeches, Multi tasking, Torches passing, Strong attractions, Forceful actions, What’s really cracking, I’m maintaining thanks for asking," Drake wrote.

For now, we're going to have to be patient when it comes to new Drake music. It takes time to craft a great album and we're sure the artist is dotting his i's and crossing his t's before dropping another body of work.