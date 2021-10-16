Drake is one of the biggest basketball fans in the rap game. He is currently an ambassador for the Toronto Raptors, and in that role, he has seen them win an NBA title. At this point, there is no one prouder for his hometown team than Drizzy, and it has always made Raptors games a whole lot of fun to watch. Drake can typically be found sitting courtside with one of his associates, and the energy he brings is simply unmatched.

The artist recently dropped his new album Certified Lover Boy, and since that time, he has been enjoying time with his family, all while relaxing and indulging in various leisure activities. One such activity just so happens to be, you guessed it, playing basketball.

Cole Burston/Getty Images

In a recent video posted by DJ Akademiks, Drake can be seen doing some shooting drills on the court in his Toronto home. The artist is putting up long-range jumpers, although he is just ahead of the three-point line. Regardless, the artist is doing a pretty good job of knocking shots down, although there is definitely some room for improvement as he missed a shot at the end.

Drake has played basketball against other artists, and he always seems to put up a solid effort. Needless to say, the training is paying dividends so far.