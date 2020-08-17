There are so many things that we can say about Lil Wayne. For starters, he's probably the greatest rapper alive. His ability to hop in the booth and freestyle punchline after punchline is basically unmatched and, while there are certainly other people that have him beat in other areas of music-making, like Jay-Z, there is no questioning that Wayne is a living legend and deserves his roses while he can still smell them.

That's what Drake is doing today. Elliott Wilson, one of the greatest hip-hop media personalities of all-time probably, shared a portion of his interview with Lil Wayne where he speaks about how he has always believed in Drake. Dropping a comment on the post, Drake returned the love.

"This man believed in me after so many never called again or just didn’t see it to begin with," wrote the "Laugh Now Cry Later" artist. "Most selfless artist ever never held any of us back always pushed us forward every single night in people faces 20k packed into an arena and he had a whole set of his show dedicated to introducing us FOR YEARS...all praise and credit due to the [GOAT]."

Lil Wayne is responsible for jump-starting the careers of so many of today's greats, including Drake, Nicki Minaj, and others. Like Drizzy mentioned, he always found it in him to share the spotlight, dedicating entire sections of his live experience to putting on smaller artists, like Drake at the time.

[via]