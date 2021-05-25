Drake's achieved a level of excellence that few artists have done in the past. The rapper was honored with Billboard's Artist Of The Decade Award on Sunday following a prolific run in the 2010s that transformed him into the #1 artist in the world. Of course, such an honor required an even bigger celebration afterward.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The rapper rented out the 70,000-capacity, newly built SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA where he, his compadres, his family (including Adonis), and friends in the industry such as Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, and even SZA, per E! The evening began at The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles before The rapper and those in attendance enjoyed champagne towers, pyrotechnics, and a meal at the 50-yard line inside of the venue.

Drizzy hit the 'Gram with a shot of himself and the OVO gang posted up. "Never show anger at slight. Tell nothing. Earn respect from everyone by deeds, not words. Respect the members of your blood family. Gambling is recreation, not a way to earn a living. Love your father, your mother, your sister, think harder about who you call your brothers and beware of loving any woman other than your wife," the caption reads.

The field was stamped with Drake's CLB logo which could be a hint that the new album is coming soon. Hopefully.