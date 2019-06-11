Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, and it is expected that the results will confirm he suffered a torn achilles during Monday night's Game 5 victory in Toronto. Durant suffered the devastating injury early in the second quarter, and later left the arena on crutches while his teammates battled to a 106-105 win.

Although some initially cheered when Durant went down, Raptors fans chanted "KD!" as he exited the floor. Drake, in particular, appeared to be incredibly heartbroken and tried to console the two-time NBA Finals MVP as his teammates escorted him to the locker room.

Following the game, Drake shared a message about KD on instagram, in which he described No. 35 as a "true warrior."

"Was tough for any of us to even enjoy that game tonight after seeing this transpire. Praying for our brother. That’s my only concern tonight is your well being. “The game needs me” is an understatement when it comes to 35. Please wish the best for this true warrior."

As tough as it was to enjoy the game after Durant's injury, the show must go on.

The series now shifts back to Oracle Arena for Game 6 on Thursday night. If Steph, Klay and the Warriors can hold enough elimination at home, the Warriors and Raptors will return to Scotiabank Arena on Sunday night for Game 7.