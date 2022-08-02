Drake Shows How Hard His Fans Ride For Him In The "Sticky" Video: Watch

The 6ix God also shows off his dance moves and his luxurious lifestyle in the Theo Skudra-directed visual.

Drake's Young Money reunion at this year's OVO Fest may not have gone as planned due to the Canadian rapper catching COVID, but his illness hasn't stopped him from dropping off another music video from his Honestly, Nevermind album.

The Theo Skudra-directed visual arrived this evening (August 2), and is for the project's first official single, "Sticky."

In recent weeks we've seen Drizzy and friends teasing behind-the-scenes footage on social media, with 2Raree revealing that a dance-off between him and the 6ix God was just a small part of what viewers could expect to see.

Other sights include fans going wild for Champagne Papi, him hitting up various clubs and vacation spots, and even taking some time off from the hustle and grind of his regular life to enjoy nature in great company.

On top of the "Sticky" new video, it was also revealed earlier this week that we'll be hearing Drake on a collaboration with DJ Khaled and Lil Baby called "Staying Alive," which is set to appear on the former's upcoming God Did album.

Previously, the 35-year-old shared the visual for Honestly, Nevermind's second title, "Falling Back," which finds Tristan Thompson acting as his best man while he marries a large group of beautiful women – check that out here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.