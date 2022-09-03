Drake's been having quite the time in Turks and Caicos. He was recently joined on the islands by J. Cole and Kevin Durant, and now he's getting to work with Popcaan and Lil Yachty.

In a new video making the rounds on social media, Drizzy, Popcaan, and Lil Yachty show off for a camera in what looks like a music video. The three are on a packed boat while a jet ski skids by in the background.

It's not Drake's first time hanging out with Popcaan and Yachty. The Toronto rapper has collaborated a few times with Popcaan, including on the dancehall legend's songs "Twist & Turn" and "All I Need" off his most recent album FIXTAPE. Meanwhile, Drake and Yachty seem to have been getting pretty close as of late. The "God's Plan" rapper took Yachty for a ride on his private jet to celebrate his 25th birthday with him. Yachty also got an OVO owl tattoo, which Drake was quick to endorse.

Drake won't collaborate with just anyone. Torey Lanez recently lamented the fact the Drake has blown him off several times when he's asked to work with him. "Been sending them songs for years … but nah not a single one," Lanez claimed.

With what looks like new music in the works with Popcaan and Yachty, it seems Drake might be ending the house detour he made on his last record, Honestly, Nevermind. Drake defended the new sound in an interview with Nicki Minaj on Queen Radio, saying, "I put out something I wanted to do to challenge myself."