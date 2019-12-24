Drake Shares "War" Freestyle With Snowy Kick Back Visual

In the thick of the holiday season and just in time for new year celebrations, Drake thought it'd be a good time to drop off some heat in these cold months. The OVO rapper shared his brand new single "War" along with its wintery visual that shows Drake enjoying chill party-at-the-cabin vibes in the mountains.

According to Drake, the freestyle is included on a project titled El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 1. "Introducing EL-KUUMBA...Oliver El-Khatib in collaboration with Kuumba International presents EL-KUUMBA TAPE VOL. 1 releasing tonight at midnight." On the track, Drake addresses plenty of controversies including his relationship with The Weeknd, what he feels about beefing with other rappers, and he couldn't help but get a little Golden State Warriors jab in there, too. Give it a few listens and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Judges linin' up brand new headtings and nice guy on my team

Everyone I know has cold names

Anyone I'm beefin' with is a no name

N*ggas can't even win home games

They just gotta fall in line like Soul Train