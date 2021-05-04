Drake is getting Adonis ready for a legendary life. He's presumably already been exposed to greatness in the studio but in case he doesn't show any interest in music, Drake wants his son to know about one of the greatest basketball players to ever step on the court. He took some time to coach the three-year-old on some of LeBron James' best moments as a professional in the NBA, which elicited a strong reaction from the pre-schooler.

Sharing a video of his little one tuned into LeBron's highlights as a member of the Miami Heat, including a no-look pass to Erick Dampier and a stunning block on Jimmy Butler, which got an "Oh my god!" out of little Adonis.

From the way Adonis is watching the video, he seems to be pretty locked in. Possibly showing interest in basketball, the three-year-old could be a menace on the court in future years if he's already watching LeBron James highlights like this. Greatness does flow in his veins... do you think Adonis might one day become a star in the NBA? Could he be the next cornerstone player for the Toronto Raptors?

Drake has been working hard on his upcoming studio album Certified Lover Boy, for which we're expecting to hear an update soon. Recently, Drake was accused by a man of breaking up his 8-year relationship with singer Naomi Sharon, claiming that the rapper flew her out to record for the album and ended up allegedly getting intimate. Read more about that here.

Watch the highlight below that Adonis was impressed by.