Drake posted a throwback photo of himself with J. Cole on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, showing both rappers toward the beginning of their careers. The picture appears to show the two bonding at an NBA All-Star game.

While it's unclear what prompted Drake to share the photo on his Story, the two rappers have been both friends and collaborators for years. They've worked on numerous songs together, including “In the Morning,” and “Jodeci Freestyle."



Amy Sussman / Getty Images

While performing as a surprise guest on Cole's The Off-Season tour, last year, Drake remarked on stage that Cole is one of the greatest rappers of all time. He did so while referencing Cole's "Pipe Down" freestyle, in which he comments on comparisons between himself, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar.

“I’ve got to say this, just ’cause I don’t always want to have a heartfelt moment when we’re on stage together and shit, but you know, you did that ‘Pipe Down’ freestyle the other day, right?” he told the crowd at the time. “You was saying in the freestyle about, you know, they handed you the bronze, whatever, whatever, me and Kendrick. I just want you to understand something. You are genuinely, without a doubt, one of the greatest rappers to ever touch a mic.”

Check out Drake's Instagram post below.



Image Via Instagram