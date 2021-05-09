Mother's Day has arrived and Drake already began the celebrations earlier this year. If you recall, all of his celebrity friends received care packages of his new candle line, Better World Fragrance House which officially launched in Canada.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

His appreciation for Mother's Day has been well-documented throughout his career. This morning, he wasted no time hitting the timeline with tributes to the two most important women in his life right now: his mother and the mother of his son, Adonis.

Drake's mom Sandy received her annual throwback tribute with the rapper sharing two throwback photos before he was even Wheelchair Jimmy. One even included the rapper rocking a throwback Raptors t-shirt, just in case you ever questioned his loyalty to the team. "Only look for sympathy inside my mothers eyes," he wrote along with a white heart.

Of course, Sophie Brusseaux, the loving mother to his son Adonis, also received an IG shout-out from the Certified Lover Boy artist. "Happy Mother's Day big mama @sophieknowsbetter," he wrote along with an adorable photo of Adonis and Sophie.

While he celebrates today with Sandy, Adonis and Sophie, he's also offering Canadian fans the opportunity to get their hands on his scented candles. The rapper partnered with Uber Eats to give away free scented candles from his Better World Fragrance Line for customers of some of his favorite local spots. The deal began on May 7th until today (May 9th) so if you're in the Toronto area, head to UberEats to snag a free candle along with a Mother's Day meal.