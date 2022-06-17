The Boy is back for the summer. After blessing fans with the release of Certified Lover Boy in the fall, the rapper made a triumphant return this week with his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind. It's an unexpected direction from Drake, who leans deeper into the South African electronic scene.



Via HNHH

Shortly after dropping the album, Drake shared a statement on Honestly, Nevermind in a poetic fashion. He reflects on the work he's put in throughout his career, and his consistent drive to stay at the top, even if it's detrimental to his mental health.

"I let my humbleness turn to numbness at times letting time go by knowing I got the endurance to catch it another time, I work with every breath in my body cause it’s the work not air that makes me feel alive," he wrote. "That’s some real detrimental shit but that’s that shit my perfectionist mind doesn’t really mind because no one knows whats on my mind when I go to sleep at 9 & wake up at 5 – unless I say it in rhyme."

"I purposely try to forget what went on between some ppl and I because I know I’m not a forgiving guy even when I try," he continued. "I got plans I can’t talk about with more than like 4 guys because the last time I shared em with someone on the outside…well that’s another story for another night."

He concludes the statement by dedicating his latest album to Virgil Abloh, who passed away on Nov. 28th, 2021.

Check the full statement below.