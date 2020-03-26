OVO Sound artist PARTYNEXTDOOR is about to unleash his latest studio album onto us, releasing PARTYMOBILE at midnight tonight. The project is filled with mystery so far and, even though the tracklist has just been revealed, a list of features was not provided, keeping a cloud over it for the time being.

A new single from PARTYNEXTDOOR and Rihanna has been rumored for tonight, but we don't know the title of the song yet because the tracklist shared just now contains none of the featured guests. Drake, the head of OVO Sound, just shared the official tracklisting for PARTYNEXTDOOR's album PARTYMOBILE, exposing the fifteen songs being packaged tonight.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In addition to "The News," "Split Decision," and "Loyal," a number of other chunes will be put together and released as PARTYMOBILE tonight. The remix to his Drake collaboration will be added on as a bonus track, with over a dozen other songs making the cut.

Drake is clearly excited for it to drop, adding the following as his caption:

"FERINA FERINA THE BIG BAD @partynextdoor DROPPING TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT PARTY MOBILE SOON REACH!"

Will you be tuning in to listen to the new album when it drops? Who are you expecting as a feature?