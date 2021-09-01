You know the rollout is real when cute notes from mom are being shared on social media. Last night (August 30), Drake appeared with longtime friend OVO Mark on Instagram Live as Mark drove around Toronto giving away Certified Lover Boy t-shirts to strangers on the street. This came after billboards began popping up in Drizzy's hometown and it looks as if Toronto is the place to be this week as the rapper unveils more about his project just ahead of its Friday (September 3) release.

Today (August 31), Young Money gave the world an updated look at Drake's previously shared CLB artwork. It is similar to the pregnant emoji but this time, the ladies have been changed to Drake emojis, heart haircut and all.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

Additionally, Young Money and Drake uploaded celebratory Certified Lover Boy images including a handwritten note from the OVO mogul's mother, Sandi Graham.

"To: Lover Boy. Three days more we're counting down, For us to hear the best, Everyone's excited, Cause you're nothing like the rest," Mama Graham poetically penned. "Three more days my pookaroo, I couldn't be more proud of you. Loving Mom." Check out posts about "Pookaroo" and his highly-anticipated record below.