Drake Shares New Track "When To Say When"

Milca P.
March 01, 2020 00:14
When To Say When
Drake

Drake unleashes two new surprise track. Listen to "When To Say When."


Drake has come through with another surprise two-pack.

Saturday night, the OVO frontman came through with two new "leaks," taking to Soundcloud to complete the experience by unveiling his "When To Say When" and "Chicago Freestyle" selections. 

The tracks are spliced together in the form of an accompanying music video, directed by Theo Skudra, a preferred collborator of Drake's for some time. Notably, the clip features the viral moments captured from Drake's visit to the Marcy Houses in Brooklyn.

Listen to the former below.

Quotable Lyrics

Ayy, thirty-three years, I gave that to the game
Thirty-three mil', I save that for the ring
Five hundred weeks, I fill the charts with my pain
Five hundred mil and I fall back in the 6ix (Six/6)
Finally, give you the niggas the space you need to exist
Michael Jackson 'ship, but the palace is not for kids

