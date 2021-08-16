Young Thug is celebrating his birthday this week, holding an important one over the weekend as he has officially hit the big 3-0. He was welcomed to the club with a sweet message from his friend, and "Solid" collaborator, Drake, who took time out of his day to wish the Slime God a happy birthday.

"More life for Jeffrey," wrote Drake on Instagram Stories, sharing a picture of the eccentric rapper. "@thuggerthugger1 Curry Year," he continued, making a reference to one of his favorite hoopers, Stephen Curry.



Young Thug is on the Leo-Virgo cusp, meaning his personality is ruled by fire and earth. He's got an interesting placement, and he shares a birthday with some other insanely creative people. Most notably, Nipsey Hussle was born the day before Thug, on August 15.

Jeffery announced his star-studded birthday party last week, which is taking place tonight in Atlanta, Georgia. The icon specified that to be allowed entry into the exclusive event, you "must wear jungle prints."

Join us in wishing a happy birthday to one of the best rappers of our generation, Young Thug. He's got new music coming out this year, teasing the release date of his upcoming album Punk during his recent Tiny Desk performance. Read more about that here.



