There's a lot of people that wouldn't be here today if it weren't for Lil Wayne. Regardless of how you feel about the man, his life has been dedicated to rap and influenced generations of rappers. Drake, for instance, makes it known whenever possible that he wouldn't be where he is today if it weren't for Lil Wayne.

Drake hit the 'Gram today where he showed major love to Lil Wayne on his 38th birthday with a heartfelt post. With a slew of photos of the two, including screencaps from the "HYFR" video and Drizzy's impression of Wayne on SNL, Drake made sure to acknowledge what Wayne has done for him over the years.

"More life to the man that gave me everything I have!!! My GOAT and not just on some emoji shit," Drake declared. He brought it back to the days of Tha Carter II by penning some of Wayne's most iconic bars to sign off. "Sometimes I wanna drop a tear but no emotions from a king...shall be...so I be...who I be...that’s me...that’s Weezy F Baby and please say the mothafuckin..."

Though there's always love between the two, we didn't get any collabs from the two on Tha Carter V. However, it was recently revealed that there were recent discussions of another co-headlining tour with Drake and Lil Wayne. And while that won't be happening any time soon, it would be dope to see the mentor and protege hit the road together again.