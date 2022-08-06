Drake, Selena Gomez, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and Yoko Ono are being acknowledged for their talents beyond music. The Emmy's announced their nominees, and the musicians all landed noms as producers on their various television projects.

Drake's nomination comes from his producing roll on the massive hit Euphoria. Fellow producer Zendaya, who is also nominated for her performance in the show and two of its original songs, is now the youngest woman to ever be nominated for producing at the Emmy's.

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Selena Gomez's nomination is for her work on "Only Murders in the Building." She, too, is breaking new records at the award shows. She's the first Latina to get a producing nomination for a comedy series which she also starred in. Gomez appeared on the Hulu original show with comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the two living members of the Beatles, got nominations for the docuseries following the creation of their album Let It Be, "The Beatles: Get Back." Yoko Ono landed a nomination for her producing roll as well. McCartney is an Emmy vet, having been nominated twice before. It's Starr and Ono's first nomination.

Two musicians were notably left off the nominations list. Kanye West didn't get a nod for his documentary series "Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy," and Britney Spears has been left empty handed for her roll in "Controlling Britney Spears."

HBO's Succession leads the pack with 25 nominations. Ted Lasso and The White Lotus are tied for second, with 20 nominations each.

