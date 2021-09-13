Drake may have just confirmed his relationship with Johanna Leia. As he posted a bunch of alternate cover artworks for his new album Certified Lover Boy, Drake shared a photo taken by Luis Mora, where he stands with his hands in his pockets as a woman places her hands around his neck. The woman in the picture is seemingly Johanna Leia, as suggested by multiple blog sites.

Drake and Leia have been romantically linked for a few months. Leia is the mother of high school basketball star Amari Bailey, who plays alongside LeBron James' son Bronny. A few weeks ago, they made headlines when Drake rented out an entire stadium just for a dinner date, putting on the flex of the decade. While he doesn't tag Leia in the new photo, fans are beginning to react to the shot, theorizing that although only half her face is shown, this is Drizzy's way of confirming their relationship.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

In his dating history, Drake has rarely ever posted his significant others. Thus, it comes as a surprise that he's decided to share a photo with his rumored girlfriend. However, he may be choosing to part ways with his admitted toxic masculinity, embracing his "lover boy" status with his partner.

Drake previously bought a new chain for Johanna Leia's son, further convincing fans that they're an item. Take a look at the photo below and let us know what you think.