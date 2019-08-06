It looks like fans of PartyNextDoor finally have something to look forward to. During last night’s annual OVO Fest in Toronto, Drake revealed that the recently-quiet OVO singer had some new music on the way. Drake was saying some words during his set when he announced that “new PND was on the way.”

“Baka, PartyNextDoor. New PND on the way,” Drizzy says to the sold-out crowd. Unfortunately there’s no word when that’ll be arriving, but it’s nice to know he hasn’t been forgotten about. The last time PartyNextDoor released any new music by himself was back in 2017 with his Seven Days EP. We also heard a snippet from a possible Rihanna-collab a few months back, but we've yet receive the final outcome. Check out Drake's announcement (below).

In addition to the announcement of new PND, Drake also treated fans to a plethora of surprises last night, including bringing out Cardi B, Offset, Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, Lil Baby, DaBaby, and many more. Check out all the highlights from last night right here if you missed it and revisit Night 1 of the festival here. Who's excited to finally hear some new PartyNextDoor?