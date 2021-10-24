Scorpio season is officially upon us, which, for fans of the rapper, also means that it’s Drizzy season. Today, October 24th, the “Over” singer turns 35, and to help him celebrate, plenty of his celebrity friends have been sharing kind messages on Instagram.

“More life more blessings my brother,” his “Way 2 Sexy” collaborator Future wrote early this morning, on top of a photo of the two taking over the stage together.

K SHOWTIME also came through with a heartfelt message. “Happy birthday big bro. Thank you for all the support, I appreciate you! Thank you for giving Toronto’s spotlight as well, you the GREATEST.”

Vinyls, DJ Khaled, and French Montana also gave Champagne Papi a shoutout. “Happy mother f*cking birthday to the GOAT. My twin @champagnepapi. This shit 4life n after. See you in a few, we turning up tonight,” the latter wrote.

The flood of reposts on Drake’s Instagram story is then interrupted by a sequence of videos that show him turning up at his party, standing close to the DJ booth while singing along to dancehall tracks.

In her shoutout, Nicki Minaj referred to Drizzy as “the GOAT,” as did many others. “More life more joy more prosperity to my big bro the 6GOD family fi life G,” Popcaan wrote.

Giveon also chimed in, urging the “Headlines” rapper to “keep inspiring us and showing us what consistent greatness looks like.”

Today may be his big day, but Drake actually got to celebrating last night. For his party, he dressed up in full cowboy regalia, trying to channel the energy of one of the kingpin drug dealers from Netflix’s Cocaine Cowboys.

