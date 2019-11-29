We’ve been seeing the making of Drake’s insane Toronto mansion for what feels like years now, but finally the 6 God is getting to put his indoor basketball court to use. In the scary hours of Friday morning, Drizzy decided to share a couple photos on IG of what appears to be some basketball games being played on his new indoor court recently.

The first picture is just Drake rocking a ton of Nike gear, including headband, compression sleeve, Nike shorts, and even a finger sleeve. Meanwhile, the second picture is of Drake and Chubbs looking up for a rebound in what appears to be a tense game of basketball. Based on the timing of the pics, it looks like the OVO boys decided to hoop it up on Thanksgiving, rather than selecting the traditional flag football games so many households play in their backyards.

Along with the indoor basketball court, Drizzy’s Toronto mansion includes an elevator, 10-car garage, four guest bedrooms, an awards room to celebrate all his "trophies," work out gym, and a jersey room to name a few. Peep some BTS footage of the court being built (below).