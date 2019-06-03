Once again, Drake was on the sideline to watch his Toronto Raptors take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The Raptors had a 1-0 lead in the series going into the match although they ultimately lost by a score of 109-104 as the Warriors role players came through in the clutch late in the game. The Warriors tied the series up and will now head back to Oracle as the favorites to win the series.

After the game, Drake was trolled by Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson who so eloquently referred to him as a "bum a**" and that they would eventually see him back in the Bay Area. The Warriors Twitter account also joined in on the fun as they posted two photos which captured Drake's less than impressed reaction to the Warriors win.

As you can tell from the post above, The Warriors celebrated right in front of the rapper who stood up and looked at them with a glare in his eye that is only reserved for the likes of Pusha T. The Warriors teased that Drake's reaction is something that "you love to see," which, of course, had fans in the comments laughing at the rabid Raptors fan.

With the series heading back to Oakland on Wednesday, Drake's presence will surely be the source of even more memes and discussion. He's going to need his team to win if he wants to avoid the slander.