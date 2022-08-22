Ever since partnering up with Stake, Drake has been doing a whole lot of sports gambling, with varying degrees of results. While he was able to predict the winner of the NBA title, he has fallen short on some of his other big bets. His latest loss actually came at UFC 278, when Drake bet $200K on Kamaru Usman to defeat Leon Edwards.

As we all know by now, Edwards ended up winning the fight, despite falling behind on the scorecard. With just 58 seconds remaining in the match, Edwards hit Usman with a massive kick to the head which ultimately destroyed Usman's winning streak. Now, Edwards holds the title, and Drake is out $200K.

After Edwards' fight, he was alerted to the fact that Drake bet against him. Edwards wasn't going to let it slide, as he jokingly roasted the superstar, telling him to never make that mistake again. Clearly, Drake didn't see the upset coming, even though Edwards is a very capable fighter who many wanted to see win.

Drake certainly wasn't the only person who lost money over the weekend. Regardless, it probably haunts him that had he bet on Edwards, he would have won upwards of $600K.

