Drake’s recent RapRadar interview has been the talk of the industry today following its surprise release on Christmas. The 2 plus hour chat finds the 6 God opening up about his dominance in the rap game over the past decade and everything that went along with it. At one point during the interview, Drizzy was asked about taking a step back and noticing what other artists have stood out to him this past year. His response? Young Thug and Baby Keem.

Drake starts out by saying that Young Thug's So Much Fun was the best album of the year, before remembering Baby Keem's Die For My Bitch was also one of his favorites. “I think Thug had one of the best albums of the year. Actually between him and Baby Keem Die For My Bitch. Those are my two picks for album of the year,” Drake tells Elliott and B. Dot before going on to talk about the new generation & their wave (swipe right to see clip).

In addition to that, Drizzy spoke about his feuds with Pusha T, Kanye West, Meek Mill, and a whole lot more. Check out the full, 2-hour interview (below) if you haven't done so already.