Another batch of leaks took place over the weekend, including one track featuring Roddy Ricch, which caused the rapper to react woefully online. Still, Drake is working away at his new studio album, promising its imminent arrival by dropping a cryptic update about the collection of songs.

"80%," wrote Drake on Instagram Stories, sharing a picture of himself in the studio. In a previous update, he can be seen observing the creation of the project on Pro Tools, plotting out his next moves in his luxurious home creative space.



Screenshot via Instagram

Drake has announced that the album will be releasing this summer. He has not confirmed the exact release date and, considering it is nearing completion, it could come in the next few months if we're lucky.

In other Drake-related news, the rapper is reportedly the subject of Pusha-T's verse on Pop Smoke's unreleased song, which will soon see its official drop. In the lyrics, Push claims that he might buy a house in Mississauga, which is right next to Toronto, suggesting that he's not anywhere near finished with his nemesis. Prior to these bars, Push spilled the beans on Drake's son Adonis, revealing to the world that he was hiding a kid from them.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

