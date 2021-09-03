Drake Reunites With Travis Scott As They Demand Loyalty On "Fair Trade"

Yes, we're aware that we are all standing in the thick of Drake mania at the moment, but after months of waiting on news about Certified Lover Boy's arrival, fans can't help but storm social media with their first takes on the record. Drake connects with several of his famous friends like Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Jay-Z, Future, 21 Savage, Young Thug, and Kid Cudi, but prior to the album's release, fans were hyped to see that Drizzy would reunite with Travis Scott.

The rappers know how to craft a hit together as "Sicko Mode" continues to be a fan favorite. Their previous collaboration appeared on Scott's acclaimed Astroworld project, and after hearing these two on Certified Lover Boy's "Fair Trade," fans have a sneaking suspicion that Drizzy may just show up on Scott's forthcoming album.

On "Fair Trade," Drake and Travis speak about tightening their circles as they move more cautiously, and even with friends dropping left and right, they don't seem to mind when loyalty is the goal. Stream "Fair Trade" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Bein' everything they said I wouldn't be and couldn't be

I don't know what happened to them guys that said they would be

I still see you at the top and they misunderstood me

I hold no resentment in my heart, that's that maturity

And we don't keep on us anymore, it's with security