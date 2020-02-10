Most recently, Drake was spotted filming a music video in Brooklyn's Marcy Houses, well-known as the projects that birthed Jay-Z. In clips filmed by bystanders of the project, Drake is prominently caught in a perceivably awkward position as he's seen literally ooking over his shoulder frequently. The setting has naturally caused users online to proceed with clowning the Canadian star for seeming like a fish out of water, but it seems that Drake got the last laugh as he took to Instagram to briefly address the jokes.

"That other clip under covers pulled up quick with the iphones out on my life," Drake penned in a comment attached to a clip of Drizzy giving dap to a group of folks gathered in Marcy. "I was tryna see what was going on...it was all Marcy love."

Currently, just what Drake is working on is unclear. However, Rap Radar's B.dot Miller did confirm that the track being filmed was the same cut that he previously heard and subsequently praised.

"He sent me a record and it's incredible," he told Genius' Rob Markman in a sit-down. "It sounds like one of those time-stamp joints."