A week ago, Drake's father, Dennis Graham was the guest on Nick Cannon's Power 106 radio show. Dennis has built a public image for himself in light of his son's astronomical success by rebooting his own music career and weighing in on Drake-related headlines. Today, Drake called out his father for his attention-seeking ways.

In the Nick Cannon interview, Dennis was asked to speak on his involvement in Drake's life when he was a child. Drake's music has repeatedly referenced his father's frequent absence throughout his childhood. The two have patched things up over the years, but it appears their relationship is now being threatened.

Dennis told Cannon that Drake had fabricated the stories about him being an absentee father in order to benefit his career. "I had a conversation with Drake about that. I have always been with Drake," he said. "I talk to him if not every day, then every other day. We really got into a deep conversation about that. I said, 'Drake, why are you saying all of this different stuff about me? This is not cool.' He [said], 'Dad, it sells records.' Okay, well cool."

While the interview took place a week ago, the clip of Dennis airing out Drake only went viral over the past few days. Today, Drake posted a message on his Instagram story addressing his father's accusation, detailing his disappointment. “Woke up today so hurt man,” he wrote. “My father will say anything to anyone that’s willing to listen to him. It’s sad when family gets like this but what can we really do that’s the people we are stuck with… every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept.”