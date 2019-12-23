Drake has affiliated himself with a variety of acronym-based movements, ranging from his own OVO to his partner in crime's FBG. Sometimes he even slides with the YSL boys, and other times he's connecting with Guwop and his 1017 collective. While the latter is hardly an acronym, it remains an outside affiliate of the 6ixgod all the same. A bond forged through the iconic Drake & Gucci Mane collaboration "Both," it's clear that Drizzy remains loyal to the East Atlanta Santa, especially given the Holiday Spirit that's been going around of late.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In the midst of a Southern jaunt during which fast-food centric visuals with Future were laced in Atlanta and a voyage to Missippi went down, Drizzy took a moment to celebrate Gucci's record label with a loyal caption. Adorned in a black sweatsuit and a Nike dad hat, Drake captioned the image with "1017," providing no further context than that. Must be an energy thing, read between the lines accordingly.

While there's no indication that Drizzy has been concocting music with Big Gucci or any of his affiliates, it's still cool to see him pay homage to a fellow hip-hop innovator. Would you be down for some Owl Bricksquad link-ups?