Let's face it, Drake is the man these days.

Whether it's making hit records or swooning all the ladies, the 6 God is the man for the job. Throughout his career, Drizzy has been linked to women of every caliber. From A-list actresses' and models, to Instagram's cream of the crop. He even DM'd the wife of a social media troll who made fun of his son, Adonis. Needless to say, Drake has a way with the ladies. His newest alleged catch is 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett.

According to the Daily Mail, the "Sticky" rapper has reportedly been pursuing Chantel since her split from husband Pedro Jimeno. A source claims that Drake "has been DMing" the 31-year-old reality star, adding, "Drake reached out to see how she was doing and where her head was at, and she responded. They've been DMing each other back and forth, and are planning to meet up soon."

Although Chantel allegedly took some time to come around to the idea of linking up with father of one, a source added, "Drake has a way of wearing women down. They might not at first expect any romance with Champagne Papi but, before long, it always ends up that way." Chantel and ex-husband Pedro, who met on season 4 on 90 Day Fiancè, split in May after Pedro filed for divorce, calling the six-year marriage "irretrievably broken."

Drake hasn't spoken publicly about his love life since dating model Johanna Leia last Summer. However he did spark dating rumors back in July after being spotted with YouTuber Suede Brooks. Drizzy has yet to confirm who he's currently dating, but if reports are true, Chantel may be the new leading lady in the Certified Lover Boy's life.

