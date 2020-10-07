Everyone is waiting for more news regarding Drake's upcoming album release. At first, its arrival was promised before the end of the summer but, with the pandemic shaking things up, the rollout was delayed. However, with October now in full effect, there's a big chance that Drake could surprise us out of nowhere with a brand new album.

As we wait for Certified Lover Boy to release, the Six God is making moves on the merch side of things.

You've likely already seen some of the Nike-branded CLB merch that Drake is planning to release alongside the album. He's been sending pieces to his closest friends, who have been doing all of the promo work for him. The artist has also been hustling on the OVO side, opening up a brick-and-mortar at The Grove in Los Angeles and announcing a limited release to support the victims of the Beirut explosion.

"United with Lebanon," reads the caption of the new post on OVO's official Instagram account. The post was made to announce a new collection of hoodies and t-shirts, showing the OVO owl intertwined with the Lebanon flag.

The limited-edition fashion line is only available today, with all proceeds going to the Lebanese Red Cross to help the victims of the explosion several months ago.

If you're looking for ways to support Lebanon while still showing off your Drake fandom, this is it.