It's officially been five years since Drake and Future held down the fall with their joint project, What A Time To Be Alive. Though the project catches flack for more or less sounding like a Future ft. Drake project rather than a collaborative effort, it's still produced some massive bangers.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Drizzy took to the 'Gram to do some reflecting on the five-year anniversary of the project. He shared the cover art for the project (the one that uses an image from Shutterstock) on his Instagram page, tagging Future to commemorate the day.

"@future 5 YEARS AGO TODAY," he wrote. "What A Time To Be Alive...title feels more fitting for right now smh." Future later reposted it to his IG.

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding a potential sequel to WATTBA. Apparently, Drake and Future both have the project somewhere in the vault, though it's unclear if they have any intention of releasing it. They've collaborated on a few occasions since such as this year's "Life Is Good" which immediately prompted speculation surrounding What A Time To Be Alive 2.

In related news, Drake's currently getting ready to release his new album Certified Lover Boy which is apparently getting ready to drop sometime this fall. Perhaps he includes a new collab with Future on there.

Check Drake's post below.