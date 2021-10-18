Toronto's got it on lock right now. Outside of the immediate OVO and XO circles, there's been a flurry of rappers who've been breaking out and making noise in America and across the globe. Some of the credit is due to The Weeknd and Drake but the talent itself is undeniable.

Drake took to Instagram today where he paid his respect to the city's talent with a throwback photo including Pressa and the late Smoke Dawg. "I've taken some special kids on road and seen a different Toronto," wrote Drake on his Instagram Story. The picture appears to be from the Boy Meets World tour in the UK where Pressa and Smoke Dawg served as opening acts. Drake later shared the photo to his IG feed where he asked his friends from Toronto to show some love to the city.

Pressa, who has been making waves with singles like "Attachments," later shared the post to his Story and expressed his gratitude to Drake for bringing him on the road and giving him an opportunity of a lifetime.

Smoke Dawg was one of the most promising young stars to emerge from Toronto before his untimely passing in 2018. Singles like "Trap House" and his appearance on Mo-G's "Still" helped him breakout into international markets including the UK where he collaborated alongside artists like Giggs and Skepta.

