There are plenty of artists bringing in the big bucks at auctions and a Drake fan believes she can turn a profit off of the rapper's name. A few days ago, a woman named Jade DelValle shared a listing on Kijiji with an offer to sell her iPhone 7. However, this isn't any ol' phone, because it's going for $50K.



John Phillips/Getty Images

According to the listing, back in 2017 Jade attended Drake's OVO Fest where she had a personal interaction with the Toronto icon. "Drake felt my energy and happened to pick up my iPhone from me, as I was front row, and sang to it," Jade wrote. "Prior to this, he had never done this before, so this device is extremely rare and valuable to those who admire Drake. The video went viral across all platforms and even made DJ Akademiks. The phone also has the original video of him picking it up and singing "Passionfruit" in the photos app. Amazing moment and any Drake lover would be lucky to have this piece!"

She left a link to the video that showed the moment Drake took her phone and recorded for a brief moment before returning it to her along with the actual video he's featured in. Check that out below. The real question is, how much are you willing to drop for a Drake-touched iPhone 7?