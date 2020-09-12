Drake pretty much has everyone anxious for his forthcoming project, Certified Lover Boy. The rapper's seventh studio album, and official follow-up to 2018's Scorpion, is rumored to be dropping at some point this fall. He kicked the campaign off with the release of "Laugh Now Cry Later" ft. Lil Durk which has yet to top the Billboard Hot 100 but it did mark the Chicago rapper's highest-charting song to date with its #2 debut.

From the response to his verse on the song, it looks like Durk might even be readying some bigger moves in the coming months. His album, The Voice is expected to drop next month while there have been rumors that he has another collab with Drizzy on the project. Either way, the song made the OVO x OTF connection stronger and to show his gratitude, Durk blessed Drake with a brand new chain. Drizzy hit the 'Gram to show the new OVO x OTF chain that he was gifted, writing, "VVV Rare @lildurk."

For those who've hoped Durk drops an extended version of her verse on "Laugh Now Cry Later," you might be in luck. In a recent interview, the rapper acknowledged that many wanted a longer verse including Drake. "He [Drake] wanted me to go long… Shit, me too. I will fuck around and drop a freestyle now," he said. Maybe the remix lands on The Voice? We'll keep you posted.

Check the post below.