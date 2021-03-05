On Thursday night, only a few hours before dropping his newest three-song EP Scary Hours 2,Drake relaunched his OVO Sound Radio show on SiriusXM. The show makes its return on Drake’s new dedicated SiriusXM satellite channel, which features a variety of songs from Drake and related acts broadcasted live from Toronto. OVO Sound Radio had an initial run on Apple Music Beats 1 from 2015 to 2018, and Drake released a welcome message on his new satellite channel explaining why the show was due for a reboot.

“First and foremost I want to send some positivity and blessings out to everybody. I hope you're staying physically strong, mentally strong, and making the most of what we've been dealt," he said during the launch. "I'm excited to announce this new platform and this new opportunity that we have with SiriusXM, a 24-hour, round-the-clock curated music station bringing the people that have trusted in us for years the same thing that we've always delivered.”

A variety of hip hop tracks were broadcasted on the channel in the early hours of Friday morning, including “Mood” by R&B duo dvsn, “Bad Girls” by Solange, Syd and Charlotte Day Wilson’s “Take Care of You,” and of course, Drake himself with “Mob Ties.”

Check out Drake’s announcement below, and listen to his curated selections on SiriusXM.

[Via]