Rappers might often compare the value of their timepiece to a piece of real estate but Drake's latest addition to his watch collection shows that his flex his just different. You may have recalled a photo Drake shared to Instagram from his visit to Jacob & Co. alongside OVO Niko. He didn't reveal what exactly he was up to but Drake's jewelry collection isn't basic by any means.

According to GQ, the rapper was rocking Jacob & Co. Astronomia Casino, a high-end watch that includes a fully functional roulette wheel. Now, by the time he shared pictures from his meeting with the jewelers, we should've known that he was about to show out. Jacob & Co. have innovated the world of timepieces that play the Godfather theme song and others that include a mock solar system. Drake's Astronomia Casino that includes a "double-axis tourbillon, a magnesium lacquered globe and time display, all rotating around the dial in 10 minutes" and "underneath is the working roulette table with ceramic ball, while on top is the 1ct 288-facet Jacob-cut diamond, which turns on itself in 30 seconds," per their Instagram page.

Drake's watch collection has drawn a lot of attention from watch enthusiasts to your everyday Joe Schmo. During the NBA Finals, the rapper was seen rocking a $750K NSFW Richard Mille "69 Tourbillon Erotic" that included includes three lines that show different lustful phrases that might be deemed workplace harassment in any other setting. But Drake's the Raptors' Global Ambassador, he can do what he pleases.