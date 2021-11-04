There are some who live by the creed that there is no such thing as bad publicity, and that seems to be working out in this trolling exchange between Drake and YK Osiris. Drake has been back to his grind following the release of Certified Lover Boy and the album remains in the top spots across the charts. Several artists would love for Drake to pen a social media post about them, but tonight (November 3), YK Osiris has Drizzy's spotlight.

To be fair, it was Osiris who pulled the first move by sharing a mirror selfie that showed his heart-shaped Certified Lover Boy-inspired hairline. The caption was enough to make YK Osiris a trending topic.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CU3YQq4lHpi

"Certified lover thug," the singer penned. Osiris also dropped off a series of photos and videos that showed he was enjoying the nightlife in Miami, adding that he paid $1,500 for his haircut. Drake was amused enough by YK Osiris's antics to give him billboard space on his Instagram Story.

"Burnt tf out [crying laughing emojis]," wrote Drizzy over one of Osiris's photos. "You really are one of one." This interaction is an extension of their previous trolling exchange after Drake beat YK Osiris in basketball. Previously, Osiris challenged rake to a boxing match.



