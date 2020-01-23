Drake's out here doing numbers -- that you cannot deny. The Toronto-bred rapper is the biggest star on the planet and anytime he decides to drops new music, it's a bonafide hit. I mean, he even boasted in 2018 that he got more slaps than The Beatles and cemented this milestone with a tattoo of himself leading The Beatles on his arm.

Perhaps a tattoo of the Glee cast might be underway next. As the rapper reached his 207th Hot 100 entry with Future's "Life Is Good," which debuted at #2, Drake is now neck-in-neck with Glee cast for most Hot 100 entries in the chart's existence. Like any accomplishment, Drake took a moment to acknowledge the milestone on Instagram simply saying, "One more to go. Gleeful." He shared this following a screenshot of the news.

There's no doubt at this point that he won't exceed Glee's record already. In fact, if "War" was up for streaming, he probably would've surpassed them already. However, he does seem to be plotting on a new album in the foreseeable future. The rapper did seem to be in album mode towards the end of 2019. There have also been rumors of WAATBA 2 dropping, although there hasn't been any solid indication of a sequel to their joint project arriving yet.

Keep your eyes peeled for more news of Drizzy Drake.