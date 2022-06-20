Fake Drake has made headlines ever since Drake's Certified Lover Boy dropped. He's made club appearances, done interviews, and is still milking his 15 minutes of fame. Though there's been little acknowledgment from Drake himself, it seems that Fake Drake finally caught The Boy's attention when he got booted from a Houston nightclub.



John Phillips/Getty Images

Footage emerged over the weekend of promoter Chris Chizer calling out Fake Drake in the club and instructing security to give him the boot. "Fake Drake can’t be in Area 29,” he says. “Fake Drake can’t be in here, he’s got to go!"

The clip immediately went viral online, and of course, it ended up on Akademiks' page. Ak later shared a screenshot that revealed Drake liked the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @houston_ross

However, Drake's acknowledgment of Fake Drake, otherwise known as Izzy Drake, may have been part of a bigger plan. Izzy went on Instagram Live where he explained the incident, claiming that it was a staged moment to help promote the Canadian artist's new dance album, Honestly, Nevermind.

"I don't need security. I walked in there, they saw the OVO chain. They said, 'Oh yo, come in,'" he explained. "I went to the front where the stage is and we staged that shit for Drake's promo."

Somehow, that seems a bit hard to believe but we'll let him have it. Check out Izzy Drake's explanation below.