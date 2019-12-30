Among the myriad of revelations that Drake made in his sit down with Elliot Wilson and B. Dot, the most positive promising and positive snippet came when the rapper teased his enthusiasm with joining members of Griselda Records on a track. Specifically, Drake dropped off the name of one benny TheButcher, citing the group's penchant for hard-hitting and gimmick-less raps as a clear factor of differentiation.

Shortly after the interview debuted, Benny The Butcher would upload the clip in question as Drake confirmed his interest in doing a track with the Buffalo-bred emcee.

"Let’s Go ...this would fuck ni--as up," Benny co-signed in the caption.

Now, Drake has seemingly answered with a caption of his own. Taking to his Instagram, the rapper uploaded an obscure photo of himself boarding an aircraft, attaching a clear direction in doubling down on his appreciation for Benny.

"Rappers ya’ll comparing me to it be scaring me to it make they heart beat faster just hearing the truth," wrote Drake.

The quote is a variation of the line uttered by Benny on the "Sunda School" track in which he enlists assists from Jadakiss and 38 Spesh: "Rappers y'all compare me to, ni--as scared of me too (Niggas shook)/It make they heart beat faster just hearin' the truth."

Is this a sign of what seems to be the inevitable? Stay tuned.