Drake appeared on Diddy's Instagram live dance-a-thon fundraiser to discuss his new album, Sunday night.

"I'm working on the album, I've been working on it for a while now," Drake tells Diddy.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"Another silver lining is, when God does get you to sit down, I remember the last time I had to sit down was when I tore my ACL. And I made a great album out of that. Obviously God has us all inside the house right now sitting down, so the amount of focus I'm able to put into this album is probably way different than it would've been if I had to go through the residency in Vegas and be able to go meet up with Justin in Miami or whatever.

"Saying all that to say that, definitely, this is the most excited I've been about an album in a long time," he said. "A lot of little stuff has been trickling out but all the stuff on the album is fresh, it's brand new. I'm excited. This is probably the most music I've ever been sitting on. I'm hyped."

Drake recently went live with Joe Budden as well and hinted at a new album that will be arriving soon. He told Budden the two would do an interview when the music was ready to drop.

Lebron James, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodrigez and more stopped in Diddy's Instagram live event as well.

[Via]