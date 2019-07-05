A few weeks ago, Drake released a couple of tracks to celebrate the Toronto Raptors winning the NBA Championship. In a move that not many predicted at the beginning of the 2018-2019 basketball season, the North came out on top against the reigning champs, the Golden State Warriors. With everybody keeping an eye on Kawhi Leonard and where he decides to take his talents next season, Drake is preparing for another musical onslaught, proving that much in a series of new image uploads.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

We're still digesting "Money in the Grave" and "Omertá" but Drake appears to be getting ready to drop even more heat. The man is one of the most well-regarded artists in the entire world and his work ethic is unmatched. He decided to coyly hint that he's back in the stu cooking up some new material in a series of photos. The first shows him rapping into a studio microphone with headphones on before Drake takes us into his surrounding areas. He shared a pic of himself with the Cash Money general Birdman before putting on a Nike durag and posting up with Chris Brown on the set of their music video.

During his latest tour, Drake told fans that he would be working on a new album the second his schedule clears up. It looks like he's staying true to his promise.