We're ready when you are, Drake.

Fresh off the release of his new single "Toosie Slide," which debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, Drake is already thinking about his next big move. He's got us all dancing but, with his next single, who knows what kind of emotions we'll be feeling?

As we all patiently wait for any sort of announcement from the Toronto native, Drake just promised his friend Tom Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that new music is on the way.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Updating his Instagram story this weekend, Tom Brady formally requested new music from the global superstar, suggesting that the "Toosie Slide" isn't enough. Drizzy didn't need to reply but he was generous with his time, realizing that he might need to heal the world with another bop soon.

"More on the way TB that's a fact," wrote Drake on Instagram Stories. Of course, the post was noticed by thousands of fans who took to social media to express their own excitement for the quasi announcement.

While we do not know when Drake will decide to bless us with more new music, we're hoping it's soon. We could all use some good vibes in our lives right now.

Who's excited?