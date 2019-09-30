Supreme's Nike Air Max 95 collection remains somewhat of a mystery, as the trio of limited edition sneakers were originally rumored to debut in June but that date came and went without even a hint of a release.

Since then, the three Supreme Air Max 95s were forgotten - until Drake took to instagram to share a glimpse of one of the colorways.

Via ChampagnePapi

As seen in the photo above, the kicks come equipped with an all-black, leather construction featuring Supreme's signature branding done up in black. It was originally believed that the Supreme x Nike Air Max 95 collection would feature Swarovski crystal accents, though it doesn't look like this leather iteration has any such detailing.

Blue and red versions of the sneaker are rumored to drop alongside the black colorway - it just remains to be seen when they'll be available.