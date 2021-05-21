Is it almost time for the release of Certified Lover Boy? Drake's upcoming studio album, which was originally supposed to drop back in January, has been on the back burner ever since the rapper revealed that he was recovering from knee surgery, needing an extra few months to get himself back in tip-top shape. He took over the charts when he released Scary Hours 2 and it's inevitable that he'll command the top spot when he comes through with CLB. After last night, it looks like we might be in for some more new music coming soon.

In the wee hours of the morning, Drake linked with his OVO Sound producers to share a glimpse of a new song he's been working on called "Fair Trade." Posting a video of himself quietly sitting back in the studio as 40 sharpened the mix, Drake looked on as his latest record "Fair Trade" played over the speakers, watching calming overhead footage of a glacier on a big screen. The ambiance is unmatched.



Reactions have arrived from Quavo, Guapdad 4000, Kaash Paige, and plenty of others artists who are busy commenting fire emojis on the post. As with almost any other Drake song, this one sounds like a banger.

Without any updates regarding the release date for Certified Lover Boy, it definitely feels like we might be nearing the finish line. Will our patience pay off soon? What do you think about this new song?