We're gearing up for massive back-to-back releases now that Drake has officially confirmed that Certified Lover Boy arrives this week. There were rumors that Drizzy's forthcoming project would drop on the same day as Kanye West's Donda, but the frienemies opted to put their swords down to celebrate their releases separately.

When fans would receive Certified Lover Boy has been a topic of discussion throughout 2021, and as the public dissects why Drake decided to use pregnant emojis as his album announcement, he's been taking up some billboard real estate.

We can only wait to see the extent of CLB's rollout, but the OVO Sound mogul surprised Toronto residents with a few enigmatic and supposed lyrical billboards. "Should've said you loved me today because tomorrow is a new day," one read. The second one states, "I don't miss...let alone miss you."

Last week, Drake"interrupted" a SportsCenter broadcast to sneak in the announcement of CLB. The "surprise" was even followed with a statement from SportsCenter, further solidifying the rapper's stretch and influence into the sports world. Check out the billboards below and let us know if you're excited about Certified Lover Boy.