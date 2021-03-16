He may not have been a big winner at this year's Grammy Awards, but Drake is celebrating a historic moment in charting history. We've previously reported on the OVO mogul snagging the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart thanks to his Scary Hours 2release, and after sharing a screenshot of his big moment, Drake took to his Instagram Story. There, he posted a few clips of his celebration including a cake with the chart imprinted and a party that hosted a visit from veteran rapper Bow Wow.



Bennett Raglin/BET / Contributor / Getty Images

"I didn't know how to bring in one, two, three," said Drake in the clip before he pans to the side and shows Bow Wow standing next to him. In a playful exchange, Drake teases Bow with lyrics from his 2001 track "Thank You." Bow said, "That's what you wanna do?" as he and Drizzy laughed, but the Atlanta-based rapper wanted to make sure he gave a congratulatory message to his good friend before signing off.

Drake returned with another video where he co-signed Bow Wow's influence in the Rap game. He said everyone wanted to get together for drinks and the like, but he had to call Bow to link in person. "If it wasn't for you, it wouldn't be no me," said Drake. "That's why I'mma rock with y'all forever."

Check out Drake's clips including him giving Bow Wow his flowers below.