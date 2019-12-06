Toronto native Drake is so in love with his city that, even when he was a child, he was radiating that "6ix" energy unconsciously. Nowadays, we recognize the Canadian singer as the king of his city, influencing a generation of youthful artists to chase their dreams and make a name for themselves in the North. He's given hope to Canadian kids across the nation, reminding them that no matter how hard you hustle, you can make a mark on the industry. The superstar recently showed off his massive mansion on social media, posting a quick video of himself listening to Jay-Z records in his crib but, last night, he took a trip back to where he grew up and made a serious revelation: the "6" has followed him for all of his life.



Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Posting a picture of himself in front of his old housing complex, Drake reminisced on old memories with his mom. "Used to live in one of the units in this house with my mom. Address makes sense now," wrote the multi-platinum record-breaking artist. Drake and his family used to live in Unit No. 6, which means that everything has come full circle in his life.

Having somewhat of an off-year, Drake only released a trio of new songs, including "Omerta," "Money In The Grave" and a formerly unreleased freestyle. We're hoping he picks up the pace next year and releases another classic addition to his discography.